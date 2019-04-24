PM Narendra Modi-Akshay Kumar interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and shared things about his personal life. After the interaction, some social media users trolled PM Modi and Akshay Kumar, while some supported PM Modi for his simplicity.

PM Narendra Modi-Akshay Kumar interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. It was a non-political and humorous interview, in which PM Modi opened his heart and talked about various things of his lifestyle. PM Modi said that he had never even dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister, rather he wanted to become a soldier or a sanyasi (Monk). revealing his habits and personal life, Modi said he is strict but not rude to anyone and never humiliates anyone above or beneath and respects others.

He said he shares a good bond even with the leaders of the opposition. He named Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as his good friends. He said West Bengal Chief Minister gifts him one or two kurtas and sweets once or twice every year.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar’s interaction at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi. https://t.co/5FodYsR4ZN — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

PM also mentioned his love for juicy, pulpy and delicious mangoes. He said that due to abject poverty, his family couldn’t afford to buy mangoes, but he used to relish the taste of ripe mangoes in the fields nearby where mango trees were seen in large numbers.

After the broadcast of Prime Minister’s interview with Akshay Kumar, social media users bombarded Tweets in support and against the PM Narendra Modi. Many people trolled PM Modi saying PMModi don’t have time to meet farmers, unemployed youth, even Ganga activist GD Agarwal died while on fast, waiting to meet him but Modi ji has time for celebrities, even in the midst of an election.

While some praised Narendra Modi for his simplicity. A user said that PM Modi is a humble man who is connected to his roots of Sanskriti (Culture) of our divine land. Just loved #ModiWithAkshay.

Here’s what social media users posted on Twitter and Facebook:

Thoroughly enjoying watching PM @narendramodi's heart-to-heart conversation with @akshaykumar. In the heat of election season, it's like a breath of fresh air! #ModiWithAkshay — Chowkidar Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) April 24, 2019

How the liberal brigade is seeing Akshay Kumar right now .#ModiWithAkshay pic.twitter.com/xmtFQjayBb — Ashwin Joshi (@iamashwinjoshi) April 24, 2019

PM @narendramodi says he has been so occupied with work that he never gets time to ponder on what he'll do post-retirement. "I'll never stop working, each second of my life I'll spend in working for a mission."👌👏#ModiWithAkshay pic.twitter.com/ecufphAaHC — Chowkidar Devika (@Dayweekaa) April 24, 2019

Smart…Intelligent 👍🏻😊

The non political interview of #ModiWithAkshay …. @akshaykumar interacts with @narendramodi Ji …Good One ! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 24, 2019

Lesser known Facts about our beloved PM @narendramodi

It's so heart warming to know that d man who leads India has such a simple persona..A man 4m such humble background & so rooted to d Sanskriti of our divine land

Just loved #ModiWithAkshay

Must watchhttps://t.co/uZDhDtLop5 — Ritu (सत्यसाधक)🇮🇳 (@RituRathaur) April 24, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App