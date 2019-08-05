Kashmir turmoil LIVE updates: Under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi, a high-level security meeting is underway at 7 LKM, Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are present in the meeting.

Kashmir turmoil LIVE updates: A high-level Cabinet committee meeting on security is underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. The meeting which began at 9:30 am. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and NSA Ajit Doval are present in the meeting. The meeting is said to be crucial as some important announcement is expected. Reports said the ongoing Kashmir crisis will be also discussed in the meeting.

The ongoing crisis in Kashmir has increased since the government ordered tourists and Amarnath yatris to curtail their visit in the valley. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with Home secretary Rajiv Gauba, NSA Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel in his office in Parliament.

Shah also held discussions with Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, who is in charge of the Kashmir desk. Amid fears that the Centre might repeal Article 35A, which grants exclusive rights to Jammu and Kashmir residents over land and jobs, Governor Satya Pal Malik had said nothing will be done secretly. People should not worry about their special status.

Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Jammu in view of the imposition of section 144 from 6 am, today. pic.twitter.com/g5XndHNWK9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Last week, the Centre ordered to deploy more additional forces to Kashmir. A total of more than 38,000 troops were sent to Kashmir. As of now, there are around 1.3 lakh forces deployed in the state, besides the Army and the police.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has also called for an emergency meeting with the DGP, Chief Secretary at his residence in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest. However, restrictions under section 144 have been imposed across Srinagar.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App