Kashmir turmoil LIVE updates: A high-level Cabinet committee meeting on security is underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. The meeting which began at 9:30 am. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and NSA Ajit Doval are present in the meeting. The meeting is said to be crucial as some important announcement is expected. Reports said the ongoing Kashmir crisis will be also discussed in the meeting.
The ongoing crisis in Kashmir has increased since the government ordered tourists and Amarnath yatris to curtail their visit in the valley. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with Home secretary Rajiv Gauba, NSA Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel in his office in Parliament.
Shah also held discussions with Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, who is in charge of the Kashmir desk. Amid fears that the Centre might repeal Article 35A, which grants exclusive rights to Jammu and Kashmir residents over land and jobs, Governor Satya Pal Malik had said nothing will be done secretly. People should not worry about their special status.
Last week, the Centre ordered to deploy more additional forces to Kashmir. A total of more than 38,000 troops were sent to Kashmir. As of now, there are around 1.3 lakh forces deployed in the state, besides the Army and the police.
Governor Satya Pal Malik has also called for an emergency meeting with the DGP, Chief Secretary at his residence in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest. However, restrictions under section 144 have been imposed across Srinagar.
Live Updates
No press briefing after the conclusion of Union Cabinet meeting
Reports said that there will be no press briefing after the conclusion of Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah has arrived at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today.
Amit Shah to respond on Kashmir in Lok Sabha
Internet Services have been suspended in the Valley keeping in view the prevailing situation. Major roads in Kashmir are wearing a deserted look since vehicular movement have been prohibited. Security forces are not allowing people to move in groups. Congress leader Gulab Nabi Azad has told reporters that the Congress would demand an answer from PM Modi on the turmoil. Amit Shah is likely to make a statement on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha.
Section 144 imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, govt to brief Lok Sabha soon
Section 144 imposed has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Arterial roads have been barricaded. Security forces have been deployed in major squares in Kashmir. The government is likely to issue a statement on Kashmir situation in the Lok Sabha soon. It has been reported that the school and colleges in the Valley have been closed for sine die.
Congress questions Centre's intention behind Kashmir clampdown, Centre issues alert for all states
Questioning the government's move on Kashmir, the Congress and the PDP have issued adjournment notice in Lok Sabha. Opposition meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 am, reports said. The Congress questions the govt's intention on clampdown after the house arrest of mainstream leaders in the Valley. Meanwhile, the Centre has issued alert for all states.