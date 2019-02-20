PM Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talk about everything but Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan: Welcoming Saudi investment in Indian infrastructure, PM Narendra Modi said Saudi Arabia is one of India's most valuable strategic partners and the relations between the two nations have grown stronger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke of everything except the Pulwama terror attack and Pakistan’s invisible hand behind the attack that led to the death of 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. The grapevine was abuzz that terror will top New Delhi’s agenda during the discussion with Modi and it really was but in a different way. The Prime Minister lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the fight against terrorism but there wasn’t any concrete assurance from the Crown Prince to punish Pakistan.

Issuing a joint statement in New Delhi on Wednesday, the two countries agreed to cooperate in the field of energy, infrastructure and defence sector. PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammaed bin Salman issued a joint statement and witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries in several fields.

Welcoming Saudi investment in Indian infrastructure, PM Narendra Modi said Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most valuable strategic partners and the relations between the two nations have grown stronger as over 2.7 million Indians live in Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince, who had been given a rapturous welcome in Pakistan, spoke of the deep ties between the two countries. He noted that Indians have contributed immensely for his country’s welfare and progress. Earlier at the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Crown Prince said PM Modi was like his elder brother and fashioned himself as the younger sibling.

