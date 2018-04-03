The families, whose men were killed by IS at Mosul in Iraq will be given a compensatory ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh each. This has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Out of the 39 victims, bodies of 38 have been brought back to India yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 10 lakh today to those families, whose men were killed at Mosul in Iraq. The bodies of the 38 Indian killed in the foreign country was brought back by Union minister Gen V K Singh on April 2. Out of the 39 Indian, 38’s mortal remains have been flown back by plane, which landed in Amritsar airport at 2.30 PM, as per reports by the Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile one of the men’s remain is yet to be identified undoubtedly. Moreover, on Monday, April 2, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the Punjab government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh, a job for one family member each of the and monthly pension of Rs 20,000 for the families of the deceased workers from Punjab to be continued.

Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj had last month communicated to the Parliament that 39 Indian workers, who were abducted by IS from Mosul in the year 2014, had been slain by them. Nothing can be compensated for a life of human being, however, this might somewhat reduce the burden of grief for the Iraq victim families.

