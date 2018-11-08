PM Narendra Modi greets LK Advani on birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday enquired about the health of the nonagenarian leader and wished him good health on the occasion of his 91st birthday. Before meeting the 90-year-old leader, the prime minister took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. The PM also acknowledged Advani's contribution towards India's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the residence of senior BJP leader LK Advani who is celebrating his 91st birthday on Thursday. The prime minister enquired about the health of the nonagenarian leader and wished him good health on the occasion of his 91st birthday. Before meeting the 90-year-old leader, the prime minister took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. The PM also acknowledged Advani’s contribution to India’s development. He said the senior BJP leader’s ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies and his wisdom is admired across the political spectrum. Remembering Advani’s selflessness and dedication in the formation of the BJP and mentoring of Karyakartas, the prime minister said Advani’s impact on Indian politics is immense.

According to a report published by the Quint, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah conveyed their messages to Advani in meetings held in June 20018, to be active in the BJP’s election campaign and contest as a candidate in the general elections. However, BJP’s wish for Advani to contest elections goes against its age-limit policy set at 75 years for candidates. Reports said the BJP stalwart, who was born on this day in 1927 in Pakistan’s Karachi, was reportedly been sidelined in the party in the last few years.

According to political observers, the latest development in the national politics could bolster the BJP’s morale ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Advani served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of the country from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. Apart from that, he was an MP from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat since 1998.

Shri LK Advani Ji’s impact on Indian politics is immense. Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas. I pray for the good health and long life of our beloved Advani Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2018

Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. Advani Ji’s contribution towards India’s development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2018

Went to Advani Ji’s residence and wished him on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/4We9Tp8Qui — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2018

