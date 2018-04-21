On Saturday morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi after his visit to UK and Sweden. PM Modi was received by External affair Minister Sushma Swaraj at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. PM Modi was on the 5-day visit to UK and Sweden where he met with Swedish and British Prime Ministers and addressed the Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived in India after the 5-day visit to UK and Sweden. PM Modi landed in Delhi around 8:30 am today. The Prime Minister was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and his team at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. On the 5-day visit, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Swedish PM Stefan Lofven. Prime Minister also participated in an event called Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath and addressed the diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi, received by EAM Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/GMl1hBCO50 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

Earlier, on his tour PM Modi addressed the diaspora at the Central Hall Westminster London, Prime Minister on Wednesday said the pace of work has now tripled in India, the nation knows that I can deliver. Talking about his past life, he said, “life at railway station taught me a lot.” Starting his address with namaste, Modi said credit of my success lies with people. He added people are equivalent to Gods in a democracy and if they wish even a tea-seller can become their representative and shake hands at the Royal Palace.

PM said, “Impatience is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, person then aspires for a scooter. If a person has a scooter, person aspires for a car. It is nature to aspire. Talking about the future of the second most populous country, Modi said, ” India is getting increasingly aspirational.”People have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it.” The need of the hour is to make development. Appreciating his government’s work, he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App