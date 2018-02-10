In recognition of Narendra Modi’s contribution to relations between India and Palestine, President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on him after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting. The Grand Collar is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries. PM Modi's visit to Palestine comes at a time amid the heightened tensions in the region after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Narendra Modi on Saturday became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Palestine after he was received by Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Al-Muqata’a, compound of the presidential headquarters in Palestine’s Ramallah. PM Modi reached Jordan capital Amman on Friday as part of his 4-nation tour to West Asia. His historic visit to Palestine comes weeks after he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India. Earlier, PM Modi had said that he was looking forward to discussions with Palestine President and had reaffirmed Indi’s support for the people of Palestine.

The Grand Collar is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries. "The Prime Minister will travel to Palestine via Amman. The Government of India and its leadership are very grateful to the Jordanian authorities and leadership for the wholehearted cooperation being extended for the Prime Minister's transit," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Raveesh Kumar had said on Friday. He also said PM Modi will conclude his tour on February 12.

The commendation reads “In recognition of his wise leadership and his lofty national and international stature, and in appreciation of his efforts to promote the historic relations between the State of Palestine and the Republic of India…’’ pic.twitter.com/C4pD3APfc3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 10, 2018

According to reports, a number of agreements in the fields of health, education, culture and women’s empowerment are likely to be inked between the two nations during PM Modi’s three-hour visit. He is expected to hold talks on strengthening cooperation with Palestine in terms of trade and security. Modi’s visit to Palestine comes at a time amid the heightened tensions in the region after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump’s decision was challenged by the United Nations General Assembly where 128 nations, including India, voted to turn down the move as null and void.