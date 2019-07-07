Prime Minister in a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University has promised to give all help and assistance in setting up a medical college in the university.

Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar met Prime Minister Modi and briefed him about the ongoing academic and research activities being carried out in the university. She also informed him about the university completing 100 years next year and its plans to set up a medical college soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the Vice-Chancellor that her request would be looked into favourably. The university released a statement saying that PM emphasized on the aims and objectives of education for his government and spoke about the high academic standards and research activities of the university.

PM was well aware of Jamia’s tremendous improvement in national and international university rankings over the years, the university statement added. The vice-chancellor of the university assured the Prime Minister that she would give her best efforts in the direction to fulfill the government’s objectives of providing quality education as well as promoting amongst the students the spirit of nation-building.

She had earlier also met President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the university on July 1. She extended an invite to the President of India to be the Chief Guest at the centenary celebration function of the university. Set-up in the year 1920, Jamia will be completing its 100 years next year.

