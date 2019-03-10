PM Narendra Modi at CISF's 50th Raising Day in Ghaziabad: The PM said Pakistan is hatching conspiracies to attack India from within and outside with the help of anti-national forces and terrorists. That's why Pakistan is proving a safe haven to terrorists and it has become a challenge for the government to protect the nation from terror attacks, he said.

PM Narendra Modi at CISF’s 50th Raising Day in Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans for their selfless dedication and service to the nation. The prime minister said the CISF jawans have proven their mettle during war and peace and during natural calamities. Be it law and order situation or flood rescue mission, the country has always sought the help of a disciplined force like the CISF. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force held at CISF Camp in Ghaziabad.

Without naming Pakistan, the prime minister told the CISF jawans that they have achieved significant success in the fight against terrorism sponsored by a hostile neighbour who is incapable of fighting a war against India. The PM said Pakistan is hatching conspiracies to attack India from within and outside with the help of anti-national forces and terrorists, respectively. That’s why Pakistan is proving a safe haven to terrorists and it has become a challenge for the government to protect the nation from terror attacks.

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi attends the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force in Ghaziabad. @CISFHQrs https://t.co/DkWCYPnnzy — BJP (@BJP4India) March 10, 2019

On February 14, 2019, more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF jawans) were killed when a terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed his explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy. Modi had said that the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans will not go in vain. As a result, Indian Air Force jets pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camps in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26 to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s speech:

– CRPF jawans helped the flood-affected people in Kerala. The force played an active role in the relief and rescue mission in the southern state.

– CRPF contingents were deployed with the UN peacekeeping missions in different places in the world during humanitarian crises.

– CRPF jawans work relentlessly for hours in Delhi Metro and other metros to ensure the safety and security of passengers

– Family members of CRPF jawans support the nation whenever the nation faces any crisis.

