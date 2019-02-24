PM Narendra Modi at Kumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dip and offered prayers at the Ganga ghat at Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad. PM Modi also showed his respect towards to sanitation workers by cleaning thier feet at the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event.

PM Narendra Modi at Kumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dip and offered prayers at the Ganga ghat at Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad. PM Narendra Modi participated in Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. PM Modi showed his respect towards to sanitation workers by cleaning thier feet. He will award the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar to sanitation employees, and boatmen, who help people to visit Kumbh. In a statement, Prime Minister’s Office said that there will also be the digital announcement of Swachh Seva Samman Benefits package. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the public gathering today.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi washes feet of sanitation workers in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/otTUJpqynU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2019

Had the good fortune of taking a holy dip at the #Kumbh. Prayed for the well being of 130 Crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/jTI2QbmWxb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the ‘Swachh Kumbh, Swachh Aabhaar’ programme in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/Lr7VbqotG6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2019

