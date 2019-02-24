PM Narendra Modi at Kumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dip and offered prayers at the Ganga ghat at Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad. PM Narendra Modi participated in Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. PM Modi showed his respect towards to sanitation workers by cleaning thier feet. He will award the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar to sanitation employees, and boatmen, who help people to visit Kumbh. In a statement, Prime Minister’s Office said that there will also be the digital announcement of Swachh Seva Samman Benefits package. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the public gathering today.
Leave a Reply