PM Narendra Modi at UN climate summit in New York: India will spend $50 billion on water conservation, increase its renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Climate Action Summit at the UN General Assembly chamber in New York. While speaking at the event hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the prime minister presented a practical approach and roadmap to fight climate change.

Thanking the UN Secretary-General for organizing the Global Action Summit, PM Modi said that everything, including education, lifestyle, and behaviour, was to be transformed in a bid to fight climate change. Underlining India’s effort to deal with the climate change, the prime minister noted that India has launched Jal Jeevan mission for water resource development, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

He further asserted that clean gas connections were provided to over 115 million families while e-mobility was encouraged in the transport sector. PM Modi also said that India would spend $50 billion on water conservation in the next few years. While speaking on raising India’s share of non-fossil fuel, the prime minister said that by 2022, India would increase its renewable energy capacity to much beyond 175 GW and take it further to 400 GW.

We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of preaching.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined India’s mass movement to ban single-use of plastic. On this Independence day, he said, India called for a mass movement to ban single-use plastic. He added that the move would raise awareness against the usage of single-use plastic, at a global level. He noted that time for talking was over as the world needed to act now. “We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of preaching,” said PM Modi.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora in Texas at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event. He was also joined by US President Donald Trump.

