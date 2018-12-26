Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, who is known as a big supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is very difficult to predict the name of the next PM. Ramdev added that he will not support or oppose any person political front in the upcoming elections.

Baba Ramdev said it in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, where he went to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting. Yoga guru told the reporters, "Now the political situation in the country is very difficult and we cannot say who will be the next Prime Minister of the country."

Dropping a hint about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ramdev said that he will not support or oppose any person political front in the upcoming elections. “I am not focusing on politics,” said Ramdev.

He further added that the ais is not to build a Hindu country but a spiritual country, through yoga and Vedic practices. “The motto is to make a divine, prosperous and spiritual India,” Baba Ramdev said.

Baba Ramdev’s remarks come after Congress made a good comeback and defeated the saffron party in recently concluded assembly elections. Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, won crucial states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

