Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing screen space with Bear Grylls, a celebrity host, on Man vs Wild on Discovery Channel. The program which will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the globe is slated to be broadcast on August 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild will be broadcasted on August 12 at 9 pm. In the latest video, PM Narendra Modi said to Grylls his culture is not allowing him to kill anyone. The words by PM Modi has caught the interest of the audience in a positive way. People are of the opinion that this is the way PM Modi is capable of.

In the video, PM Modi and Grylls ca be seen in the Corbett National Park. Both can be seen discussing a variety of subjects including wildlife, country’s cleanliness, and PM’s sojourn into the Himalayas during his youth days.

In the video, Grylls talking about Indian wildlife and how India is home to some of the deadly predators. PM Modi also talks about several important things about nature. He said people should not struggle against nature as everything is dangerous and even humans.

Watch PM Shri @narendramodi and @BearGrylls on #ManVSWild as they venture into India’s wilderness to raise awareness about environment and animals. Do tune in to @DiscoveryIN at 9 pm, 12 August! #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/vNKKtIFRwI — BJP (@BJP4India) August 9, 2019

Reacting over the spear when Grylls teaches him how to defend himself in case a wild animal approaches, PM Modi said the culture will not allow him to kill anyone but he will keep the spear with himself as Grylls has asked him to do.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

On asking about country’s cleanliness, he said personal hygiene is something which he had taught from the very young age. He has also taught the same to his friends also.

