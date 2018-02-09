During his three-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with the leaders of three countries. He will also participate in many other events, besides meeting the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. PM Modi will conclude his tour on February 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a four-day state visit to Palestine, Oman and the United Arab Emirates from today. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine. The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian government was grateful to Jordanian authorities for the wholehearted cooperation being extended for the Prime Minister’s transit. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Oman and second to UAE.

“The Prime Minister will travel to Palestine via Amman. The Government of India and its leadership are very grateful to the Jordanian authorities and leadership for the wholehearted cooperation being extended for the Prime Minister’s transit,” the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Raveesh Kumar said. During his three-nation visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with the leaders of three countries. He will also participate in many other events, besides meeting the Indian diaspora in UAE and Oman.

PM Modi will conclude his tour on February 12. PM Modi is also expected to address the Sixth World Government Summit being held in Dubai at which India has been extended ‘Guest of Honour’ status. Earlier, PM Modi had said that the region was a key priority for India’s foreign policy. “I am happy to visit the Gulf and West Asian region for the fifth time since 2015. This region is a key priority in our external engagement,” he said. Modi said he was looking forward to discussions with Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirmed Indi’s support for the people of Palestine. This will be his fourth meeting with Abbas after a brief meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in 2015.

From Palestine, PM Modi will reach Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on February 10 evening. “In UAE, I will hold talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” the Prime Minister said. From Abu Dhabi, Modi will proceed to Dubai where he will deliver the keynote address at the Sixth World Government Summit and from there, he will reach Muscat on February 11 in what will be the first prime ministerial from India to Oman in 10 years since the visit of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2008.

With IANS inputs