PM Narendra Modi biopic: The Election Commission on Wednesday stalled the release of PM Narendra Modi, the film based on the prime minister’s life. The poll panel said film disturbs the level playing field and it should be released only after the Lok Sabha elections are over. The Supreme Court had yesterday said the Election Commission should decide whether PM Narendra Modi biopic violates the model code of conduct or not. The court was hearing a plea by a Congress activist, seeking deferment of the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer.

The Censor Board cleared the film last night with a U certificate, two nights before its scheduled release. Reports said the Censor Board has not made any cuts in the film.

In the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had refused to stay the film on the plea that wanted the court to defer the release of the film. The court had said the stay would be premature since the Central Board was yet to clear it, and that such issues should be decided by the Election Commission.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi had been arguing for the stay during the proceedings of which CJI Gogoi said so much court time is wasted on non-issues like this. The senior advocate had said releasing the film now will allow it to run for at least 40 days right in the middle of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections thereby giving the BJP an advantage.

Singhvi said free and fair polls were democracy’s essential rule. The senior advocate said the biopic was made by some BJP office-bearers and that actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays PM Narendra Modi in the biopic, is due to campaign for the party during the 7-phase elections, the first phase of which will see 91 constituencies going to vote on Thursday, April 11.

The Supreme Court has also ordered the stay on the release of Ram Gopal Verma’s Lakshmi’s NTR, which showcases the events in the later life of NT Rama Rao, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

