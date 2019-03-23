PM Narendra Modi biopic: Lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle on Friday and expressed shock after finding his name in the title card of PM Narendra Modi's trailer. The lyricist revealed that he had not written any song for the film. His tweet soon went viral on the microblogging site as the Twitterati was seen divided over the matter.

So far, his tweet has been re-tweeted over 8k times while it has gathered over 4k comments. It didn't take long for the matter to become a Twitter trend that created abuzz online.

While some were seen coming out in support of the lyricist other were seen raising questions whether Akhtar has bought the copyrights of the name. Several users also suggested Akhtar file a defamation case against the filmmakers. Multiple users also claimed it to be some other Javed Akhtar. Here are the tweets:

Miyan, Do you have any copyright of your name Javed Akhtar ? — Chowkidar Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) March 22, 2019

Sir , aap bade aadmi hain..likh ke bhul gaye honge 😀😀. — JP (@brahmirishi) March 22, 2019

Galti se copy-paste kar diya hoga ,

Bjp IT cell ki movie hai na 😂 — SUMIT INDIAN (@sumi80s) March 22, 2019

Pure Duniya Mein Sirf Aap Hi Ek Javed Akhtak Hain Kya? — Chowkidar Aakash Verma 🇮🇳 (@vermaaakash10) March 22, 2019

Do we have only one Javed Akhtar in the whole world ?? — Barkha Trehan (@trehan_barkha) March 22, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, March 21, the makers of the film released the trailer of the film in which Vivek Oberoi is portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trailer demonstrated the life of Narendra Damodardas Modi, who started his journey as a tea-seller to becoming India’s Prime Minister in 2014. The film also features Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta and Anjan Shrivastav in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 23, 2019.

Meanwhile, activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan has extended his support to Akhtar on Twitter. Calling the film a “C grade election propaganda film”, he said that it is derogatory top claim that an excellent and outstanding poet like Akhtar has written them, adding that it shows the desperation of Bhakats.

It is defamatory to claim that the lyrics of a C grade election propaganda film are written by an outstanding poet & lyricist like Javed Akhtar. Shows the desperation of Bhakts https://t.co/CZxfoYfauQ — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 22, 2019

The Lok Sabha 2019 elections are scheduled to take place from April 11 to May 19. The elections will take place in seven phases — April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

