A biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hit the big screens on April 5, 2019. In the film, Vivek Oberoi will be seen portraying Modi while Boman Irani will also play a key role in the film. Well, the film has already been making headlines for its release date that is a few days ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now, the film has jumped into its first official controversy which came to light following a tweet by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Earlier on Friday, Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the final title card showing him as one of the seven lyricists. With this picture, the lyricist claimed that he has not written any songs for the movie. He said that he was shocked when he found his name on the poster of this film.

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019

Javed Akhtar’s name was written beside lyrics along with Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa, Parry G and Lavraj. It was on Thursday, March 23, 2019, when makers of the films dropped the trailer on YouTube. In less than 24 hours, the trailer garnered over 14 million likes.

Akhtar is a vocal critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and barely shies away from expressing his opinion on current affairs. On March 16, 2019, Akhtar recited a new, unpublished poem for the first time at he 53rd edition of the Shankar-Shad Mushaira. The poem urged writers to speak up and write in today’s dark times.

Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh

Itni andheri thhi na kabhi pehle raat, likh Jin se qaseede likkhey thhay woh phenk de qalam

Phir khoon-e-dil se sachche qalam ki sifaat likh Jo roznamon mein kahin paati nahin jagah

Jo roz har jagah ki hai, woh waardaat likh Jitne bhi tang daire hain saarey torh de

Ab aa khuli fizaon mein ab kainat likh Jo waqeyaat ho gaye unka to zikr hai

Lekin jo hone chaahiye, woh waqeyaat likh Iss bagh mein jo dekhni hai tujh ko phir bahaar

Tu daal-daal de sada, tu paat-paat likh

Helmed by Omung Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also features Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta and Anjan Shrivastav in key roles.

