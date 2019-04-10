PM Narendra Modi biopic release stalled: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing the petitioner in the case, said the Election Commission has redeemed its preeminent position as a mega policeman during elections and model code of conduct.

PM Narendra Modi biopic release stalled: The Congress on Wednesday hailed the Election Commission’s order to stall the release of a film based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life — PM Narendra Modi. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing the petitioner in the case, said the Election Commission has redeemed its preeminent position as a mega policeman during elections and model code of conduct. In a brief tweet, the Congress leader said the poll body has arrested the growing perception that it does not act timely against the ruling dispensation if it violates election laws.

Various Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal had accused the poll body of working at the behest of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. In an early morning tweet, the Congress leader questioned the integrity of the poll panel, listing issues, violating the model code of conduct, ignored by it.

In today’s order, the Election Commission said to ensure level playing field for all political parties, the movie should only be released after Lok Sabha elections are over. The poll body said the movie shouldn’t be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph until the enforcement of model code of conduct.

The Congress had alleged that the Vivek Oberoi starrer violates the model code of conduct and termed it a propaganda movie.

The Supreme Court had yesterday refused to stall the release of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic, as asked by petitioner Aman Panwar, a Congress activist. The Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench had said the Election Commission should decide whether the film violates the model code of conduct or not.

The film was scheduled to be released on April 11 when 91 parliamentary constituncies, as a part of the first phase, will go to polls. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in the month of April and May over seven phases, through May 19, followed by the counting of votes on May 23.

During Elections the Election Commission is our Chowkidar 1) Modi biopic

2) Namo tv

3) Selective raids on Opposition leaders

4) Remarks like " Modi's sena "

5) Politicising Pulwama What happened to the Model Code of Conduct ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 10, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More