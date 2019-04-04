PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking delay on Vivek Oberoi starrer on April 8: The Vivek Oberoi starrer was aiming to hit the screens on Friday, April 5 will now be scheduled to April 12, which was basically the original release date of Omung Kumar directorial. Meanwhile, lawyer Hitesh Jain has said that the certification is yet to come and is currently in process.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea seeking to delay the release of the PM Narendra Modi biopic directed by Omung Kumar and featuring Vivek Oberoi in the eponymous role. As per reports, The apex court is all set to hear the plea seek to defer the release of the film.

The Vivek Oberoi starrer was aiming to hit the screens on Friday, April 5 will now be scheduled to April 12, which was basically the original release date of Omung Kumar directorial. Meanwhile, lawyer Hitesh Jain has said that the certification is yet to come and is currently in process.

The film ran into a number of controversies for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court for challenging the Bombay High Court’s recent order in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of the film.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had disposed of the PIL filed by Pune based resident Satish Gaikwad seeking to stay on the biopic release.

Supreme Court agrees to hear on April 8, a fresh petition seeking direction to defer the release of the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'. pic.twitter.com/Ayl0V3hlIF — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

The fresh plea states that the film may influence voters for the particular individual in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The opposition parties raised objections on the release of the film stating that the film violates the Model Code of Conduct and moreover was released ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 for political gains.

Vivek Oberoi had said that the film is not a part of the propaganda and it just covers the inspirational story of prime minister. He had further revealed that the film is not funded by anyone for political purposes.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in India is slated on April 11 and will continue till May 12. The counting of votes to be held on May 23.

The PM Narendra Modi biopic depicts the journey of Modi from his hardworking beginning to Gujarat chief minister and finally his landmark election as the Prime Minister.

The movie is directed by Omung Kumar and is jointly produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit. The film features Vivek Oberoi in lead role, Boman Irani in Ratan Tata’s role, Manoj Joshi in Amit Shah’s role and Kishori Shahane in Indira Gandhi’s role. The film is now likely to release on April 12, 2019.

