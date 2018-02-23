During his address at Global Business Summit, PM Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and said that those responsible for financial irregularities will not be able to go scot-free. During his speech, PM Modi also emphasised how Indian economy has shown a robust growth in the past four years. He further said that efforts were on to rid the banking system of crony capitalism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered the keynote address at 4th Global Business Summit in New Delhi and broke his silence on Rs 11,400-crore fraud. The PM said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for financial irregularities. During his speech, PM Modi stressed how Indian economy has shown a robust growth in the past four years. He said that when his govt came to power, India was counted among the ‘Fragile Five’countries, while people are now talking about India’s $5 trillion economy goal.The prime minister pointed out that India contributes 21% to world growth even though it is just 3% of the global economy. He added that the country was performing well in terms of all macro-economic parametres including inflation, current account deficit, fiscal deficit, GDP growth, interest rate, FDI etc.

ALSO READ: Modi government will bring Nirav Modi to book, believes Ramdev

Mr Modi went on to say that the country’s economic world had learnt a new thing in the past three years which was competitiveness. “In 3 years, the country’s ‘economic world’ has learnt a new thing, and that is competitiveness. If there is no competition to surge ahead, it kills healthy competition. Today, the entire world is validating India’s competitiveness,” he said. Mr Modi further added that in the last four years the focus of his govt was to develop an all-inclusive economy which took care of the aspiration of both the poor and the middle class.

ALSO READ: PNB scam: ED continues crackdown on Nirav Modi’s assets; Finance Ministry issues fresh guidelines to PSU banks

He added that efforts were on to rid the banking system of crony capitalism. “You are aware of the earlier banking system and how an environment of crony capitalism was entrenched in the system. More than 2000 insolvency professionals and 62 insolvency entities are engaged in solving this. Our govt in 3 months has been able to solve more than 2700 cases,” Mr Modi said.

ALSO READ: PNB Scam: CBI detains close associates of Nirav Modi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App