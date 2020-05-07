Extending his wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India stands firmly in support of everyone who is in need or who are in trouble in the country and around the world without any discrimination. He also urged everyone to unite in the fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday to extend his wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He expressed that due to the ongoing situation (COVID-19), he would not be able to participate in any Buddha Purnima programs. Although it would have been his pleasure to be part of all the celebrations, the circumstances do not allow that. Crediting Lord Buddha for his contribution to the enrichment of Indian civilisation and tradition, PM Modi expressed that Lord Buddha’s message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the Indian culture. He not only became his own light but also spread light in the lives of others.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the Buddhist community all around the world have decided to pray for the COVID-19 victims and coronawarriors. Speaking about the same, PM Modi said that all the people around us, who are working around the clock to maintain law and order, extending medical services, maintaining cleanliness and sacrificing their own comforts, deserve appreciation and honour. He added that India stands shoulder to shoulder with everyone who are in need and who are in trouble in the country and around the world indiscriminately.

PM Modi underlined India’s constant efforts to help other countries across the globe in their fight against coronavirus. He said that stopping after getting tired is not the solution to any problem. We must unite in the fight against coronavirus. Calling Buddha the symbol of realisation and self realisation in India, PM Modi said that India is working in the interest of humanity around the world and will continue to do so.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world, the Buddhist community has come up with a virtual design to celebrate the auspicious occasion, called the Virtual Visak day. The virtual event is being conducted to honour of all the frontline workers and victims of novel-coronavirus- COVID-19.

Bodhgaya, Kushinagar in India, Sacred Garden Lumbini in Nepal, Mahabodhi Temple, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, Parinirvana Stupa, Anuradhapura stupa, Sri Lanka, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa in Nepal are some of the popular Buddist sites where prayer ceremonies will be streamed live.

