PM Narendra Modi invites all the political parties to hold an open discussion and debate on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. According to the prime minister, during 2009 as much as 1,100 crores was spent for conducting 2009 general elections while in 2014, Rs 4000 crore was incurred. PM Modi along with President Kovind have been pitching for this change for quite a sometime.

While chairing the meeting of Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for open public discussions on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies stating that it will result in huge financial savings in the near future. According to an official statement, PM Modi also said that such a move will also be helpful in utilising resources. On a closer look, this is not the first time that the prime minister has raised this issue. He along with Former Bihar Governor and President Ram Nath Kovind has been pitching for this amendment for quite some time. According to PM Modi, a cost of Rs 1,100 crore was incurred during the 2009 general polls while Rs 4,000 crore was incurred in 2014.

In 2017, while attending the third meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog, PM Modi had urged all the state Chief Ministers to appeal for conducting simultaneous polls across India. The report further suggests that President Kovind also spoke about the issue while addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on commencement of the Budget Session. He also was of the view that there should be an open dialogue and discussion among the various political outfits of the country. All the political parties must make efforts to bring the change in the archaic system of conducting elections, Kovind added.

In May 2018, the poll body headed by AK Jyoti also reportedly rolled out a proposal of ‘one year one election’. In its response to a letter from the Law Commission, the Election Commission has pitched for holding all the elections due in a year together.

At present, the Election Commission conducts polls together in those states where the term of assemblies ends within a few months of each other. Last year, it conducted Assembly elections for 5 states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa together.

