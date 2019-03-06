Hinting at the recent terror attack on Indian soldiers, Modi lashed out at opposition saying it was trying to remove the BJP-led government at Centre while the party as making efforts to eliminate terrorism, poverty and corruption. Modi criticised Karnataka government as he called it a Mazboor government. He further asked people if they wanted to be governed by a Mazboor government. The PM continued and said the opposition was ganging up against him while he was working towards removing terrorism

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a clutch of development projects in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. At Kalaburagi, PM Modi unveiled projects related to various sectors such as energy, health and education. This was followed by PM’s interaction with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat. At the launch, PM said that the BJP-led government at Centre has completed all the projects pending in Kalburgi. Referring to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal the PM said that income tax related projects will be hassle-free from now on. Although, PM laid emphasis on Ayushman Bharat and told people that the scheme has benefitted over 14,000 poor patients across the country. Taking a jibe at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy PM said that the remote-controlled chief minister failed to live up to farmers’ expectations following false promises on farm loan waiver prior to the elections.

Hinting at the recent terror attack on Indian soldiers, Modi lashed out at opposition saying it was trying to remove the BJP-led government at Centre while the party was making efforts to eliminate terrorism, poverty and corruption. Modi criticised Karnataka government as he called it a Majboor government. He further asked people if they wanted to be governed by a Majboor sarkaar. The PM continued and said the opposition was ganging up against him while he was working towards removing terrorism.

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of PMJAY- Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, in Kalaburagi. pic.twitter.com/7yB8gFmhZU — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

PM Modi in Kalaburagi: Remote controlled Karnataka CM hasn't sent the list of eligible farmers of the state to Centre. Farmers across the country have got the 1st instalment. But I could not send the money to #Karnataka farmers as Bengaluru govt includes the enemies of farmers. pic.twitter.com/TZJkbTCKMz — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

After Karnataka, PM Modi landed in Tamil Nadu to lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Kanchipuram. This was followed by NDA rally in Kanchipuram wherein the PM talked on the need to create Tamil Nadu of late chief minister Jayalalithaa’s dreams. Earlier in the day, BJP President Amit Shah also addressed a rally in Telangana.

