The disease can be prevented by frequently washing hands either with soap or sanitizer if in touch with a patient. Stay wary of people sneezing or coughing

The coronavirus scare sweeping the world has cast a shadow on India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cancelling his Holi milan event to minimize mass gatherings as the country recorded a significant jump in detected cases from 15 to 23. Over the last 3 days, 28 new cases have been detected.

PM Modi’s call to shun gatherings was joined by Home Minister Amit Shah who appealed to the people to avoid mass gatherings and that he will also skip Holi events. The festival falls early next week. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured Delhiites of arrangements made to contain the virus and urged them not to panic.

Among the new cases are 6 from the family of the Delhi man who had been to Italy and contracted the virus there. Coronavirus has spread to 60 countries, has killed more than 3,000 and infected more than 90,000 people across the world. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said all passengers of international flights will be screened from now on and not just from the 12 countries reported earlier. Almost 6 lakh people have been screened at airports and around 27,000 were currently under community surveillance.

Of the 23-member group of Italians that had come to visit Rajasthan, 16 have tested positive and 14 are housed in Delhi while 2 others are in Jaipur. This is the largest group afflicted as of now. Doctors have said the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spreads on contact with droplets emitted while sneezing or coughing by an infected person. Measures to prevent the spread of the virus include washing hands frequently with soap or by using sanitisers.

The government has advised people not to travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy and is barring visitors from these countries barring diplomats and officials. Several hundred Indians are stuck in Iran, which has reported some 1,000 cases.

