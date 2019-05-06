PM Narendra Modi challenges Congress to fight next 2 phases of polls in name of Bofors-accused Rajiv Gandhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday challenged the Congress to fight the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the name of the Bofors-accused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. While addressing a rally at Jharkhand's Chaibasa, the prime minister said there are two more rounds of polls to go.

PM Narendra Modi challenges Congress to fight next 2 phases of polls in name of Bofors-accused Rajiv Gandhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday challenged the Congress to fight the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in the name of the Bofors-accused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. While addressing a rally at Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, the prime minister said there are two more rounds of polls to go. His statement came as a response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s never-ending attacks over the Rafale jet row.

In the past five years of PM Modi’s regime, the Congress has accused him of corruption and crony capitalism. The Congress’ “Chowkidar chor hai” slogan was also apart of party’s never-ending attacks at the prime minister over the Rafale fighter jet scam.

Challenging the decades-old party, PM Modi said that if the party, the family of dynasts, and thier courtiers had guts then fight the Delhi polls for the honour of former PM, who had serious corruption allegations against him.

This was PM Modi’s second attack at the former prime minister in the past few days. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi snowballed a massive political controversy after he claimed that the former prime minister died ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1), referring to the Bofors scam.

