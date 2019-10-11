PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet in Mamallapuram today, Reports said the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard deployed to provide security from any seaborne threat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set to meet today in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram. The meeting which is said to be the second informal meeting between the two-nation heads is to build contacts on the key issues including terror and border and global importance. The first meeting was held in China’s Wuhan last year.

Chinese premier XI Jinping is scheduled to visit India on October 11 and 12. The two-nation heads will discuss the key important issues which have been raised by two countries earlier also. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships at some distance from the shore in Mamallapuram to provide security from any seaborne threat in the state.

The two leaders are also scheduled to visit temples of Mamallapuram and the delegation-level talks on the agenda. Reports said no Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the two countries.

Tamil Nadu: The 2nd informal meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to begin in Mamallapuram today. Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships, at some distance from the shore in Mamallapuram, to provide security from any seaborne threat. pic.twitter.com/wmO2ImJWcC — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

Both India and China came under strain after Centre abrogated Article 370 of the constitution that provided special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. China had also expressed concern over the move and helped Pakistan to hold a discussion at the UN Security Council last month.

Sources: Navy & Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships to provide security to the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Navy warship deployed at some distance from shore to provide security from any seaborne threat. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tzYhD97rA2 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

The recent visit will be some kind of relief for India as China is said to be a close friend of Pakistan. China has also been an inner member of Pakistan’s development. Both Pakistan and China have been working on many developmental projects including One belt One Road, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and others. Both countries have also prepared a master plan for the Gwadar Port, which will be built with China’s help.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said India and China are respecting their pacts to ensure peace and calmness across the Demchok sector. In 2017, both the countries’ armed forces had a stand-off at Doklam. China and India had also a minor fight along the Ladakh border during the past several years.

Also Read: Ahead of India visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping puts Kashmir back on the table, to support Pakistan on core issues

it is worth to mention here that India and China shared the demarcation line called Line of Actual Control which separated two countries’ borders after the 1962 war.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App