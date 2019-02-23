PM Narendra Modi condemns attacks on Kashmiris: For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack on Kashmiri students and traders in the country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 49 CRPF jawans on February 14, 2019.

PM Narendra Modi condemns attacks on Kashmiris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said protecting Kashmiris is the duty of every Indian in his first condemnation of the growing attacks on Kashmiris across the country following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 49 CRPF jawans on February. The prime minister and his government had been coming under increasing attack from Opposition parties, including ones from Jammu and Kashmir, for not condemning the anti-Kashmir sentiment in everyday situations.

Particularly, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah has been asking the government to respond to the attacks on Kashmiris since the Pulwama terror attack in the valley. Responding to the opposition, Prime Minister Modi said the country was fighting for Kashmiris and not against them. He warned the separatists that they won’t win and said Kashmiris want freedom from terrorism. The focus is on the protection of Kashmiri youth, he said. Lashing out at separatists, the PM said he condemned those who live in India but speak for Pakistan. Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s callous outreach on the Pulwama attack, Modi said Pulwama is a test of Imran Khan’s leadership.

PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Tonk, Rajasthan: Our fight is against terrorism & enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country. pic.twitter.com/4pmLVhh4H5 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Modi was speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk, said to be the stronghold of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, where he launched into an all-out attack on the Congress and its loan waivers.

Earlier this afternoon, the National Conference also organised a protest in Srinagar against attacks on Kashmiris across the country as an aftermath to Pulwama attack. National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar told the media that the protest was against the targeting of Kashmiri traders and students in different parts of the country. In a strong statement, the NC leader said everyone should fight politically and that the party was not aiming for any crackdown in the Valley.

