Chandrayaan 2 mission: After the Indian Space Research Organisation’s statement about (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 entering into lunar orbit, the south polar region of the Moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on August 20, 2019, Tuesday to congratulate the ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering the Moon’s orbit. In the same tweet, he mentioned that this is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon and gave best wishes for its successful culmination.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the ISRO to send best wishes for achieving the big success. Before PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote congratulations to ISRO scientists for achieving the historic milestone of successfully putting Chandrayaan-II in the Moon’s orbit. The whole country is proud of them.

Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon. Best wishes for its successful culmination. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

Congratulations to @isro scientists for achieving the historic milestone of successfully putting Chandrayaan-II in the Moon's orbit. Whole country is proud of you — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2019

In the last 29 days, Chandrayaan-2 has covered a distance of 3.84 lakh km from Earth to Moon, thus moving at a velocity of over 39,000km per hour, that is 30 times the speed of sound.

Isro has successfully placed its lunar module around Moon’s orbit twice for the first time when Chandrayaan-1 entered the lunar orbit on November 8, 2008.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman of Mahindra Group also took to Twitter to share their congratulatory wishes.

Congratulations to @isro scientists on successful insertion of #Chandrayaan2 into the Lunar Orbit. The smooth entry of Chandrayaan2 Moon’s orbit is yet another significant achievement for our scientists. Looking forward to the landing of ‘Pragyaan’ on the moon next month. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 20, 2019

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 And the journey is the destination, @isro We love the ride you’re taking us on. Don’t ever cease your exploration…Next stop, Mars… https://t.co/7rRrArHVNg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2019

Isro chairman K Sivan told the leading daily that after the lunar orbit insertion, theyw ould conduct four maneouvers to put the spacecraft around 100 km x 100 kkm orbit.

The manoeuvres will be conducted on August 21, 28, 30 and 30 and September 1 to enable the lunar module to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar pole at a distance of 100 km from the Moon’s surface.

