PM Narendra Modi Congress can’t dismantle my image made with 45 years of toil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he has toiled over 45 years as an RSS pracharak, as a BJP worker and as chief minister of Gujarat to be what he is and that his image cannot be that easily demolished, while referring to a recent comment by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi where he said that the Congress wants to destroy his reputation.

In an interview to a Delhi newspaper, the prime minister attacked the liberal intelligentsia/civil society, particularly what he referred to as the Khan Market gang or the Lutyens’ Delhi, for being out to defeat the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with their dire predictions on the anvil of anti-incumbency and what not.

In the extensive interview given to The Indian Express, PM Modi said that when Cyclone Fani was approaching eastern India, he had called up West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and delayed one of his election events and took a meeting of the disaster management officials. He said this in reply to a question on his reported tussle with Banerjee.

Responding to the question that PM Modi kept shifting goalposts on demonetisation, announced in 2016, he said that there is no question of shifting goalposts. He said that right from the day one people have spoken of demonetisation as a measure against corruption and as a way to identify and crack down on black money.

BJP’s Varanasi Lok Sabha candidate said that through the banning of high currency notes, the government has brought the undisclosed income of Rs 1.30 lakh crore to tax, adding that as many as 3.38 lakh shell companies were detected and de-registered.

Answering a question that many Muslims felt they needed to prove their nationalism credentials after BJP took over the reins of the country in 2014, the Prime Minister maintained that the situation was created by those who played the politics of vote banks and did not bring them into the mainstream.

On Kashmir, PM Modi said that the panchayat election was conducted in a peaceful manner in the troubled region under BJP rule, adding that the Central government ensured funds for development reached panchayats in the valley.

Targeting the dominant Mufti (of the PDP) and Abdullah (of the National Conference) families of the valley, the PM said democracy in Kashmir has been throttled by the two dynasties. PM Modi castigated these two families, led by Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, saying that they have been playing with the future of Kashmiris to safeguard their own political fortune.

PM asserted that once these two families are thrown out of power, the fulfilling of Kashmir’s yearning for development will be at a faster pace like in the Northeast.

About the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s as a global terrorist, PM Modi said that it was the result of a global consensus against terror and it would be unfair to reduce it to a China-centric issue, adding that the south Asian giant like other countries is also concerned about the terrorism. He asserted that India and China are working together, with the knowledge that the countries are focusing on the growth.

