In a Linkedin post, the PM said the coronavirus does not see any race, religion, colour, caste, language before infecting people. We all are together in this epidemic and we have to fight it together, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 19, warned jaywalkers and people violating the lockdown for risking their and the lives of others at the time of the pandemic. PM Modi said the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19 does not differentiate between race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.

In his LinkedIn post, titled as Life in the era of COVID-19, the Prime Minister emphasized that we are in this together. He added that unlike erstwhile events, when countries or societies faced off against each other, the world today is facing a common challenge and all are together. He added that the future will be about togetherness and resilience.

PM Modi said that the next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. A positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind is required, he added.

The Prime Minister said that earlier, logistics was seen through the lens of physical infrastructure including roads, warehouses, ports etc. But this time, logistical experts may control global supply chains.

Prime Minister’s post added that with the physical and the virtual blend, India may emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. The PM urged people to think about it and contribute and seize this opportunity.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today said that the number of positive coronavirus cases has crossed the 15,000 mark in India.

