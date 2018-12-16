PM Narendra Modi criticises Congress: Highlighting the work done under his government, Modi said the NDA government at the Centre has changed things in 3 months of time and created 2,000 new jobs while the previous Congress government failed to keep its promise of 5,000 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi inspected the coach factory in Raebareli and flagged-off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Rake of this factory.

PM Narendra Modi criticises Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering direct attack on the Congress party and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from her parliamentary constituency Raebareli during his first public rally after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The prime minister inspected the coach factory in Raebareli and flagged-off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Rake of this factory today.

Speaking about the apathetic attitude of the Gandhis towards Raebareli Coach Factory, the prime minister said the factory was sanctioned in 2007 and was built in 2010. Though it that was supposed to make new coaches, parts of the coach from Kapurthala were being assembled and painted here for 4 years and the factory was never allowed to work at its full capacity, he said. Workers were only tightening the screws at the factory that was established by Sonia Gandhi in November 2012 at the expense of Rs 1,685-crore.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said if the capacity of the Modern Coach Factory is increased, it will give employment to the youth. If 10-12 coaches will be made in a day and the expansion of this factory will bring employment for more engineers and technicians. Highlighting the work done under his government, Modi said the NDA government at the Centre has changed things in 3 months of time and created 2,000 new jobs while the previous Congress government failed to keep its promise of 5,000 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. When the earlier government decided to construct this factory it was decided that 5000 employees will be hired, but only half of these recruitments were approved. Not just that, in 2014 no new recruitment was done in this factory, the PM said.

Modi said nothing can be expected of the Congress because the people of the party raise questions on surgical strikes, trust enemy’s claims more than our Army and the entire nation is witnessing that the Congress doesn’t want our forces to be strengthened.

Today, one side is the government that is trying to strengthen our forces while the other side wants to weaken our forces at any cost…Everyone saw how Congress sent their lawyer to save VVIP helicopter scam accused Christian Michel who was brought to the country a few days ago…Congress’ history in defence deals is that of uncle Quattrocchi, the PM added.

The prime minister also said that the government is working on Roadways, highways and waterways to boost the economy of Uttar Pradesh and planning to built rail engines in Raebareli. Apart from that, several projects are also in store for Raebareli and the BJP is committed for the all-round development of the locality. He will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in Uttar Pradesh and visit Prayagraj to open a state-of-the-art command and control centre and review preparations for the Kumbh Mela that will be held in the city in 2019, reports said.

