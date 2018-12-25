PM Narendra Modi dedicates Bogibeel Bridge to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dhemaji. Prime Minister also addressed a public gathering in the north-east and said that the Bogibeel Bridge will be the lifeline for the people of Assam and it will enhance connectivity between Assam and other parts of the nation. PM Modi added that the state is on the right path of development under the BJP regime.

Inaugurating Bogibeel Bridge in Assam on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Assam have made a strong contribution towards the development of our nation. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee: On the 94th birth anniversary of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam on Tuesday. On the occasion, PM Modi said the Bogibeel Bridge will become the lifeline to the people of Northeast region. The PM also flagged off the first train on the Bogibeel Bridge in Dhemaji in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In his speech, Narendra Modi lashed out at the earlier UPA government and blamed it for delaying and halting the project for 22 years. The PM said, “It is a historic day for North East and I feel glad to be here in Assam with you all people”. Addressing the masses he also stated “The Bogibeel Bridge is a lifeline for the people of Assam. It has enhanced connectivity between Assam and other parts of the nation”.

Further, in his speech, he added up by taking a dig at Congress that it was because of the rule of Congress that people of Northeast had to wait for 22 long years to get the Bogibeel Bridge. It is because of the rule of BJP that northeast is on the right path of development. PM Modi made it clear to the masses of Northeast that how Congress rule had stopped the growth of Northeast and BJP rejuvenated its development all over again.

“Four years ago nobody would have imagined that a man who was involved in a Helicopter scam would be brought to India. Our govt managed to do it,” said the Prime Minister.

