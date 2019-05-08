PM Narendra Modi does it again, says Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat for private holiday: Retorting the Congress' claims that the saffron party has been using the Indian Army for its political gains, PM Modi reminded the decades-old-party of the time when Rajiv Gandhi had used the INS Viraat for his personal holidays when he was serving as the prime minister of the country.

PM Narendra Modi does it again, says Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat for private holiday: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ‘corrupt no 1,’ another scathing attack was launched against the latter by the prime minister on Wednesday. Retorting the Congress’ claims that the saffron party has been using the Indian Army for its political gains, PM Modi reminded the decades-old-party of the time when Rajiv Gandhi had used the INS Viraat for his personal holidays when he was serving as the prime minister of the country. Speaking at a rally in national capital’s Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi said the Gandhi family used the Viraat as their personal taxi when Rajiv Gandhi was on a 10-day holiday.

He added that the national security was harmed as INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, but was sent to pick up Gandhis from an island for their security. He further pointed out the fact that his in-laws from Italy were also present, questioning should the foreigners have been carried on an Indians warship?

#WATCH PM Modi in Delhi: At the time when, INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, it was sent to take Rajiv Gandhi and his family to an island for their holiday. Even his in-laws were onboard INS Virat. Was it not a compromise of national security? pic.twitter.com/3RXdtJHF2m — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

