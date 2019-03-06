PM Narendra Modi donates Rs 21 lakh: The announcement comes days after he was seen paying his respects to sanitation workers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Ever since he sworn-in as 14th Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has presented himself as a selfless leader who left everything to serve the country and keep minimal contact with the family.

PM Narendra Modi donates Rs 21 lakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted on Wednesday. This is just the latest in the series of steps taken by the prime minister as he had also announced that the entire prize money of Rs 1.3 crore he received as part of Seoul Peace Prize will be donated towards Namami Ganga, to help clean the holy River Ganga.

Upon the completion of his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, the prime minister donated Rs 21 lakh from personal savings for educating Gujarat government staffs’ daughters, the PMO said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs. 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela. This is just the latest in the series of such steps taken by PM Modi.

Narendra Modi had also raised Rs 89.96 crore by auctioning all gifts he received as Gujarat chief minister and donated this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund. The money was spent on the education of girl child, through the scheme.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had again initiated the auctioning of gifts he received till then in 2015. 8.33 crore rupees were raised during an auction held at Surat, The amount raised went to the Namame Ganga Mission.

In one of his speech in Uttar Pradesh, he had called himself a fakir who is fearless when it comes to Opposition’s criticism as he had nothing to lose.

