Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday faced a protest and black flags by the anti-Citizenship Bill protesters in Guwahati. The photos and videos of the people showing black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral in a few minutes and here's how Twitterati reacted to it:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday faced a protest and black flags by the anti-Citizenship Bill protesters in Guwahati. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the North-eastern state, where he is scheduled to address public gatherings and rallies. According to the reports, some students’ bodies have announced to oppose the proposed amendment during PM’s visit to Guwahati and a 12-hour bandh in the state. The reports added that All Assam Students’ Union (Aasu) and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity with other students have said that they will burn to effigies of PM and hoist black flags across the state during PM Modi’s rally.

On Friday evening, despite a drizzle, some students showed black flags to the Prime Minister outside BJP office in the state’s capital. This is Prime Minister’s third visit to the state since December 25, when he inaugurated the Bogibeel bridge. Last time in January, in a rally, PM had said that his government is committed to pass the Citizens Amendment Bill. The reports suggest that PM Modi on Saturday will lay the first stone of the greenfield airport in Parum Pare district’s Hollongi area in Arunachal Pradesh. He will also lay the foundation of Sella Tunnel and inaugurate a 110 MW hydroelectric project.

A few hours later, in the afternoon, he will head towards the outskirts of Guwahati, Changsari area, where PM will keep the foundation of a six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra river. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s bio-diesel refinery, the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline, North East gas grid, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are the rest big projects which will be inagurated by the Prime Minister Today.

Black flags shown to PM Modi in #Guwahati The public knows everything is real😎 pic.twitter.com/zGhYUumrke#RahulLieCaught — Aurangzeb اورنگزیب خان (@aurangzebmumtaz) February 8, 2019

PM Welcomed With 'Modi Go Back' Slogans, Black Flags by Citizenship Bill Protesters in Assam pic.twitter.com/ElDFWfLunL — Aparna Nag (@AparnaNag12) February 8, 2019

