Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Fit India Movement from Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Fit India campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the Fit India campaign during his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat. The initiative has been announced on the occasion of National Sports Day and was launched at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. In a Twitter post, the prime minister asked people from across the country to extend their support to the campaign. PM Modi also welcomed people to take part in the Fit India Movement, which has been celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

The initiative has been supported by several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Prakash Javadekar among others. Apart from several BJP stalwart, athletes including PV Sindhu and Hima Das have also extended their support to the Fit India campaign.

India is all ready to join hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the launch of #FitIndiaMovement at 10 AM. Let’s become fit and make India a fit nation🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EIfFF5ShU4 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2019

I am also happy to know that the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi himself is going to launch the #FitIndiaMovement today to mark the National Sports Day. I appeal to everyone to join this fitness movement and make a ‘Fitter & Better India’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2019

At the launch event, PM Modi also addressed the people after administering a fitness pledge. Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s Fit India campaign launch event:

Before initiating his speech, the prime minister applauded the representation and conceptualization of the event, and called for making it a mass movement.

The prime minister said that his speech was not needed following the exceptional and brilliant presentation by the artists. He further suggested that the video of the event to be showcased to students across the world.

While wishing people on the occasion of National Sports Day, PM Modi said that it was on the day when the country was blessed with sports stars like Major Dhyan Chand, who left the world spell-bound with their talent.

Today, on National Sports Day we pledge to strength Fit India Movement! https://t.co/0BmpLreJPP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2019

Prime Minister further congratulated young players who have been bringing glory to the tricolour. The prime minister said Indian players have transformed country’s expectations and aspiration in the field of sports with their hard work and skills. The medals won in the sports like Badminton, Tennis, Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling or other sports, measured new India’s passion and confidence.

While pitching for Fit India movement, PM Modi said that fitness was not just a word but a key requirement of a healthy life. He further noted that the technology made things easier for people, which in turn affected the health of people.

The Prime Minister highlighted the fact that lifestyle diseases including diabetes and hypertension have been increasing in India.

PM Modi said that lifestyle disorders could be cured by making lifestyle changes. He said that only a few changes in lifestyle could help in curing lifestyle diseases.

He said the government had initiated the Fit India Movement that would be carried forward by the people of the country. He said that the fitness requires zero investment but its returns are unlimited.

