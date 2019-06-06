PM Narendra Modi forms two Cabinet panels to revive slowing economy and generate more jobs: The Opposition party leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Narendra Modi-led NDA-I government over its failure to create the promised 10 million jobs in the country after coming to power in 2014.

PM Narendra Modi forms two Cabinet panels to revive slowing economy and generate more jobs: The NDA-II government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reconstituted six Cabinet committees and formed two new Cabinet panels to spur investment and employment on Thursday. The reconstituted Cabinet committees are – Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Appointments, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The newly formed panels are Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development have five members. While the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has five members, the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development has 10-members. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are the members of Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth. The 10 members of the Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development are Amit Shah, Sitharaman and Goyal, minister Narendra Singh Tomar, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. The other three members are labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The NDA-I government had faced severe criticism over the creation of 10 million jobs after coming to power in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi-led NDA-I government for cheating the youth of the nation. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the formal sector alone had generated 12 million jobs after being voted to power, the issue of unemployment dominated the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is part of all eight Cabinet committees while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not part of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments includes PM Modi, Amit Shah while Cabinet Committee on Accommodation has Shah, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

A statement issued by the Centre on Thursday said Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) Jitendra Singh and MoS of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will be special invitees to the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

