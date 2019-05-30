After a historic win in the recent Lok Sabha Elections, PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony took place today, May 30, 2019. Narendra Modi has once again taken oath as the Prime Minister of the country for his second consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony started at 7:00 PM today at Rashtrapati Bhawan where many high profile leaders of the world were also present.
Over 6,000 guests were invited to witness the significant event. The Prime Minister along with his Council of Ministers have taken oath in office during the ceremony. According to reports, there were many speculations before the swearing-in ceremony regarding the new cabinet ministers. PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who is now a Cabinet Minister had many discussions prior to the commencement of the ceremony to finalise the PM’s new cabinet. Here is the full and final list of Modi’s new cabinet.
Here’s the list of names in new Cabinet:
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Rajnath Singh
Nitin Gadkari
Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ram Vilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal
Thawar Chand Gahlot
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javdekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Gangwar Rao
Indrajit Singh
Shreepad Nayak
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Pate
RK Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Chaubey
Gen (retd) VK Singh
Kishan Pal Gujjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G. Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Parkash
Rameswar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Rattan Lal Kataria
Their portfolios of the above Cabinet Ministers will be updated once they have been officially allocated.