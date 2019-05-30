Narendra Modi has once again taken oath as the Prime Minister of the country for his second consecutive term along with his council of ministers. Here's the full list of Modi's Cabinet with details of their portfolios.

After a historic win in the recent Lok Sabha Elections, PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony took place today, May 30, 2019. Narendra Modi has once again taken oath as the Prime Minister of the country for his second consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony started at 7:00 PM today at Rashtrapati Bhawan where many high profile leaders of the world were also present.

Over 6,000 guests were invited to witness the significant event. The Prime Minister along with his Council of Ministers have taken oath in office during the ceremony. According to reports, there were many speculations before the swearing-in ceremony regarding the new cabinet ministers. PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who is now a Cabinet Minister had many discussions prior to the commencement of the ceremony to finalise the PM’s new cabinet. Here is the full and final list of Modi’s new cabinet.

Here’s the list of names in new Cabinet:

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Sadananda Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

S Jaishankar

Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal

Thawar Chand Gahlot

Arjun Munda

Smriti Irani

Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javdekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pralhad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Santosh Gangwar Rao

Indrajit Singh

Shreepad Nayak

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Singh Pate

RK Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Ashwini Chaubey

Gen (retd) VK Singh

Kishan Pal Gujjar

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

G. Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Anurag Singh Thakur

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Nityanand Rai

V Muraleedharan

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Parkash

Rameswar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Rattan Lal Kataria

Their portfolios of the above Cabinet Ministers will be updated once they have been officially allocated.

