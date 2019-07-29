PM Narendra Modi goes on a wild adventure with Bear Grylls for Man Vs Wild: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen rowing boats, carving weapons and walking into wild terrains as he has joined Bear Grylls for the next episode Man Vs Wild. The episode will air in 180 countries across the globe.

PM Narendra Modi goes on a wild adventure with Bear Grylls for Man Vs Wild: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be featuring on one of the most-watched and loved adventure show across the globe, Man Vs Wild. Hosted by Bear Grylls, the popular British show documents Grylls’ efforts to survive in wild terrains and then finding a way back to civilization. As PM Modi is all set to join Grylls on one of the episodes of his adventure saga, social media just can’t keep calm. PM Modi has decided to appear on the show as he wants to raise awareness about environmental change, climate change, and animal conservation. The episode will air on Discovery Channel India at 9 pm.

Grylls has also shared a post with a brief video featuring PM Modi as he ventures into the wilderness of Uttarakhand with Bear. In the post, Grylls wrote that people across 180 countries would get to see the unknown side of PM Modi. In the video shared by Grylls on social media, PM Modi can be seen greeting and welcoming Bear to India. The two then continue their adventure into India’s oldest National Park situated in the lush green forests. PM Modi can also be seen riding in a small boat with the travel show host.

PM Modi can also be seen holding a weapon carved out of bamboo and other materials gathered from the forests. In the video, Grylls can be heard saying that it is his job to protect India’s most important man and keep him alive. The episode will be telecasted on August 12.

