Speaking at the 3rd day of Congress party 84th Plenary Session, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused PM Modi's government of mismanaging the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) like never before. The former Prime Minister said that Modi government has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before, the atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out, its obvious from the fact that our borders are insecure, be it cross-border terror or internal.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused PM Narendra Modi's government of mismanaging the situation in Jammu and Kashmir like never before, says former PM Manmohan Singh | Photo: Tweeted by @INCIndia

As it was the third day of Congress party 84th Plenary Session, senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders, the day saw scathing political attack and counter-attacks between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress leader continued to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre over its policies and governance while BJP leader also continued to hit back at the Congress party. Speaking on the occasion, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused PM Modi’s government of mismanaging the situation in Jammu and Kashmir like never before.

Slamming the Modi government, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “Modi Govt has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before, the atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out, its obvious from the fact that our borders are insecure, be it cross-border terror or internal.” The former Prime Minister further added, “When Modi ji was campaigning, he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs.”

Also Read: We have to change Congress, need to break wall between leaders and workers: Rahul Gandhi at plenarysession

Speaking at the occasion, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also said, “The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh. Whatever the BJP, the NDA may say, records speak for itself.” But it wasn’t a stop for BJP bashing at the Plenary session event. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi further hit out at BJP and its governance. The new Congress chief spoke about several issues and even invoked Mahabharata while differentiating between the BJP and Congress, saying that like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth. Addressing the plenary session, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is the voice of an organisation and the Congress is the voice of a nation.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi govt over GST; cites World Bank report

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for India is astonishing: Smriti Irani on Congress president’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ jibe

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App