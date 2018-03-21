The Bhartiya Janata Party-led NDA government has opposed the minority status of Jamia Millia Islamia. The central government filed a fresh affidavit in Delhi High Court to overturned the previous UPA government stand which respected the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) decision to grant JMI minority status. To justify its stand, the government cited a previous decision by Supreme Court. The affidavit by Centre states that Jamia is set up by Act of Parliament, so it can't be granted the status of the minority institution.

Overturning previous Congress-led-United Province Alliance (UPA) stand, the current Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at Centre has opposed the minority status granted to one of the premier institutions of India, Jamia Millia Islamia University. The Central government has challenged the decision of National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI)’s by filing a revised affidavit in Delhi High Court. The affidavit filed by the Central government states, “In any event, the Board of Jamia Millia Islamia is elected and need not necessarily consist of majority belonging to the Muslim religion. The question of it being a minority institution, therefore, does not arise”.

7 years ago on August 29,2011, then Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal had filed an affidavit in court stating that the government respect the decision by NCMEI to grant minority status to Jamia Millia Islamia. The affidavit filed by the current government in Delhi High Court on March 5 cited the Supreme Court’s decision in Azeez Basha vs Union of India 1968 case. To justify its stand, the government said the apex court ruling clearly states that a university cannot claim the status of minority institution if it is set up under an Act of Parliament and JMI is not a minority institution because it has been set up by a Parliament Act and receive financial support from central government.

The affidavit further states that ” Considering a central university as institution insitition is objctionable to law and is against the basic principle of a central univesrity. The basis on behalf of which NCMEI, “JMI was fouded by the Muslims for the benefit of Muslims and it never lost its identity as a Muslim minorty education institution and therefore, “JMI minority status is justified under Article 30(1) with Section 2(g) of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act” and also Article 30(1) of the Constitution gives power to all religious and linguistic minorities the right to set up and run academic institutions.

