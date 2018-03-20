Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced that the 39 Indians who were held captive in Iraq by the Islamic State are dead, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party has expressed grief at the death of 39 Indians in Iraq.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced that the 39 Indians who were held captive in Iraq by the Islamic State are dead, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party has expressed grief at the death of 39 Indians in Iraq. Modi government has passed all limits of heartlessness. When the whole world was saying they have died, the Indian government assured the country and the kin seven times that they are alive.

Further slamming the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Unfortunately, the one who is playing politics on this issue is Sushma Swaraj ji. She misled the parliament and kin seven times. Today Martyrs Foundation announced that they will hold a media briefing on the issue, so as a result, the government panicked and announced before them.”

Earlier during the day, Sushma Swaraj while speaking in the Parliament had informed the nation that the 39 Indians kidnapped in Iraq around four years ago in 2014 are dead. The government did not want to declare them dead until there was a full proof evidence for it that the captives were dead or alive.

The Foreign Affairs minister confirmed that DNA tests conducted on the exhumed bodies confirmed the identity of the dead. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased accused the government of fooling them for almost five years.

Meanwhile, Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014 said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently confirmed the death of 39 Indians what he has been continuously telling the government for last three years. “I told the truth that 39 Indians were killed. The government has misled the 39 families who lost their relatives,” said Harjit Masih, the man who returned from Mosul earlier.

Last year, the man had somehow escaped from the clutches of the IS in June 2014 and told the government that the other 39 Indians have been killed. However, Swaraj Swaraj did not believe his claims as her own sources felt that the Indian nationals were alive.

