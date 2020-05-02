In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi has welcomed the decision of the armed forces to plan unique ideas to thank all the coronawarriors fighting against coronavirus pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the decision of the armed forces to show solidarity towards all coronawarriors like doctors, police, medical staff fighting against the pandemic. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that India is able to fight against COVID-19 due to these frontline warriors who have thought for the nation first before themselves. They are spectacular and India applauds them said PM in his tweet.

He added that not just doctors, police, and the medical teams but even the armed forces has always kept the safety of the nation first and helped the citizens even during the time of disasters. He then praised the unique idea of the forces to say thank you to the frontline coronawarriors and for their endeavor to make India coronavirus free.

To display the gratitude towards people who are working day and night to save the country from COVID-19, the Indian armed forces decided to conduct fly pasts, light up ships at seashores, shower flower petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and play military bands on Sunday. The announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a press conference on Friday.

Our Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Not just this, CDS also thanked all the police people and said that to honour their efforts in serving the country, the three Chiefs will be laying a wreath at the Police Memorial on May 3, 2020. Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also announced about the extension of nationwide lockdown for two weeks.

