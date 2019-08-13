Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi on Tuesday paid tribute to late former MEA Sushma Swaraj at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries attended the condolence meet for late former Minister for External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj at the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) stadium on Tuesday. Both the BJP top leaders extended their condolences to Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri and husband Swaraj Kaushal. Swaraj, who was a senior BJP leader and first woman Chief Minister of Delhi, had died on August 6. She was 67-years-old.

To remember the great personality, a portrait of her was kept at the hall, where people gave her floral tribute and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. People who knew Sushma Swaraj closely spoke in her memory including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and many national-level leaders attended the condolence meet.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at condolence meet for late former Union Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj being held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. pic.twitter.com/k3lgftqRRV — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Sushma Swaraj died following a cardiac arrest. On the day of her demise, she was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital feeling restlessness and pain in the chest. Reports say a team of 5 doctors was treating her but failed to save her despite all efforts.

Tribute to Sushma Swaraj Ji, an excellent leader who diligently served India. https://t.co/LiaF5amXsF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2019

After the death, her body was kept at her residence and BJP headquarters where hundreds of people paid her last respects. Her final rites were performed by her daughter Bansuri at the Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of thousands of BJP workers and her followers.

The saddening news hurt politician, Bollywood stars and the many other people who were helped by Sushma Swaraj in India and abroad. A few months ago, she had a kidney transplant, after which, she had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

