PM Modi at IIT Madras' 56th convocation ceremony: Congratulating the winners of the Hackathon and others assembled at the event, Modi said their willingness to confront challenges and find workable solutions is of great value than just winning a challenge.

PM Modi at IIT Madras’ 56th convocation ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged participants at Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at IIT-Madras in Chennai on Monday. The prime minister said he saw no fatigue on the face of the students who were working continuously for the last 36 hours to solve challenging problems at the event. Modi said hackathons are great for youngsters and participants as they get access to state of the art technology for the solution of global problems and the solutions found in today’s hackathon are the start-up ideas for tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Chennai, reports said. The PM embarked on a day-long visit to Chennai on Monday morning. After 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this is Modi’s first visit to Tamil Nadu. Thanking the people of the state for the warm welcome he was accorded at the Chennai airport, the prime minister said during my visit to the United States of America, he said something in Tamil and told the world that Tamil is one of the world’s oldest languages and today, the language is being resonated across the United States.

Here are the highlights of what PM Modi said at IIT-Madras in Chennai:

– PM congratulated winners at the India-Singapore Hackathon at the IIT-Madras in Chennai today.

– PM Modi praised the Tamil language.

– PM reiterated his commitment to ban single-use plastic.

– Programmes like Atal Innovation Mission, PM Research Fellowships, Start-up India Abhiyan are the foundation of 21st century India, an India that promotes a culture of innovation: PM

– We in India have been doing the Smart India Hackathon for the last few years. This initiative brings together Govt. departments and people associated with premier industries: PM

– Participants can test their ideas and skills and I firmly believe, that the solutions found in today’s hackathon are the start-up ideas for tomorrow: PM

#WATCH “My young friends here solved many problems today. I specially like the solution about camera to detect who is paying attention. I will talk to my Speaker in the Parliament. I am sure it will be very useful to Parliament”, says PM at Singapore-India Hackathon at IIT-Madras pic.twitter.com/mheXdLaPGo — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

On Sunday, Modi urged people, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday. Taking to Twitter, he said: Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. I look forward to being with some of India’s brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App.

Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India’s brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2019

The PM will address the participating students of the second edition of India-Singapore Hackathon at the IIT-Madras. The hackathon, which was initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, concluded last Saturday. Apart from that, he will also do a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups in Chennai, reports said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give certificates and attractive cash awards to the teams that emerge as the winners with innovative solutions. The first edition of India-Singapore Hackathon was held in Singapore in November 2018 under the theme Smart Campuses.

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology) in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/52gbBy0lct — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Keeping in view the prime minister’s visit to Chennai, security at key points in the city has been tightened. This year, IIT-Madras has hosted the 36-hour non-stop and fast-paced event under the broad themes of Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education and Affordable and Clean Energy.

