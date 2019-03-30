PM Modi said BJP is a party that experiments and doesn't limit itself when it comes to the welfare of the people. The party will take Arunachal to new heights if voted to power said the Prime Minister. He urged the people to vote for the BJP and make Pema Khandu state's chief minister once again, along with voting for the BJP on April 11

Kickstarting BJP’s election campaign in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh said he was grateful that people have come from small regions for his address. Taking a jibe at the Congress party PM Modi said that Arunachal Pradesh needed infrastructure development as the Namdar (known people) have not done anything except for focusing on dynasty politics. He said the opposition is more busy working for their own benefits and doesn’t care about others.

PM Modi said BJP is a party that experiments and doesn’t limit itself when it comes to the welfare of the people. The party will take Arunachal to new heights if voted to power said the Prime Minister. He urged the people to vote for the BJP and make Pema Khandu state’s chief minister once again, along with voting for the BJP on April 11. Targeting opposition PM said whenever country achieved anything, the opposition would be disheartened by India’s success stories. He said whenever the scientists stun teh world, Congress finds ways to make fun of those achievements as nobody values them in India given their support to Pakistan.

PM in Aalo, Arunachal: Dashako se experts keh rahe the Arunachal ko adhunik infrastructure ki zarurat hai lekin naamdar parivaar aur yahan unke raj durbari, apni sultanat ko mazboot karne mein jute the, aapki unko chinta nahi thi. Unko sabki bhalai se zyada, malai ki chinta thi. pic.twitter.com/CGBmXECFGN — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Referring to his outfit, Modi said opposition questions what he wears. He said people in Delhi can’t even handle his clothes ad they believed in mocking. He further promised people that their values, traditions and culture will be preserved if BJP was voted to power. People have the responsibility to vote for the right candidate and must remember that everyone is a chowkidar.

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting at ITBP Ground, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. #NorthEast4Modi https://t.co/qRbjgGCmZF — BJP (@BJP4India) March 30, 2019

PM Modi said it was because of people’s support and blessings that BJP could pitch itself as a pro-people party. Thanking people of Arunachal, he urged them to vote for BJP so that it continued working for them.

The Congress party barely worked for the state and have only claimed to be the destiny-makers without visiting Arunachal and northeast, said the Prime Minister.

Referring to Chowkidaar jibe, PM said chowkidar has tried to connect Delhi to people’s heart as the task to bring Arunachal on the rail map for the first time after seven decades of independence for made possible because of BJP. Connecting Delhi with Arunachal Pradesh has happened after several decades, said Modi.

Opposition’s criticism of the Balakot strikes didn’t go well with the PM as he said Congress also speak the same language as terrorists. He said the opposition is celebrated in Pakistan. Hitting out further, PM said the Namdar couldn’t fathom that India was progressing, its scientists were making the country proud worldwide, as they belived in mocking efforts put in by those who serve the country, said Modi in an indirect reference to IAF air strikes in Balakot.

