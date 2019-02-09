Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was greeted with black flags by the people of Assam in Guwahati on Friday evening, has said that his government at the Centre is committed to the interests of Assam. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 and is yet to get approval by the Rajya Sabha.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was greeted with black flags by the people of Assam in Guwahati on Friday evening, has said that his government at the Centre is committed to the interests of Assam. Addressing a public gathering in Assam’s Changsari, PM Modi said only after necessary investigation and recommendation of the BJP government in the State, the changes in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will be taken into consideration.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has triggered a series of protests across the North East, especially in Assam, with various political parties from the region asserting that it will destroy the indigenous identity of the Assamese community. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 and is yet to get approval by the Rajya Sabha. At the rally, the prime minister also spoke about another debatable issue in Assam – NRC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Changsari, Assam: Only after necessary investigation and recommendation of the state government can the decision of giving someone citizenship be taken. My government is fully committed to the interests of Assam. pic.twitter.com/5y4zaRxG6a — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019

He said the BJP government implemented NRC under the supervision of the Supreme Court whereas earlier governments in the State were hesitating to do it. The NRC will strengthen the voice of the people of Assam and will help the State and the country to get rid of infiltrators from neighbouring countries.

The BJP government at the Centre was also working towards completely sealing India-Bangladesh border, and Chitamahal agreement was once such step towards achieving this objective. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects in the capital of Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar. PM Modi is on a two-day tour of North East.

