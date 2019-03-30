PM Narendra Modi in Assam: Slams Congress over ill-treatment towards people associated with tea, says only a chaiwala can understand the pain of chaiwallas: PM Modi promised people that their values, traditions and culture will be preserved if BJP was voted to power. People have the responsibility to vote for the right candidate and must remember that everyone is a chowkidar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has began his election campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls2019 in the northeastern states, starting from Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi also addressed the rally in Assam’s Dibrugarh . PM Modi attacked Congress over their ill-treatment towards tea farmers. He said that they did not even get basic facilities. Only a chaiwala like Modi can understand the pain of chaiwallas.

PM Modi said BJP will take Assam to new heights if voted to power. He urged the people to vote for the BJP on April 11. Targeting opposition PM said whenever country achieved anything, the opposition would be disheartened by India’s success stories. He said that Congress hates chowkidars, they have problems with chaiwallas too. He said that he used to think it’s only one chaiwala on their target. But when he visited all corners of the country and realised be it West Benegal or Assam, they don’t even like to look at someone associated with tea.

He further promised people that their values, traditions and culture will be preserved if BJP was voted to power. People have the responsibility to vote for the right candidate and must remember that everyone is a chowkidar.

PM Modi in Dibrugarh, Assam: They hate chowkidar, they've problem with chaiwallas too. I used to think it's only one chaiwalla on their target. But when I visited all corners of the country, I realised be it WB or Assam, they don't even like to look at someone associated with tea pic.twitter.com/IRIm96JhJL — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

PM Modi said that India attacked terrorists in their own home for the first time but the Congress is disturbed. The entire world stands with India but Congress is unhappy with the attack. He further added that the government is trying to implement the Assam accord that was suspended by Congress.

PM Narendra Modi in Dibrugarh, Assam: What else is the reason for tea farmers to face problems for 7 decades? They did not even get basic facilities. Only a 'chaiwaala' can understand the pain of 'chaiwallas'. https://t.co/6ud2bqzaUM — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Ealier, PM Narendra Modi was addressing the rally in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi has said that it was because of people’s support and blessings that BJP could pitch itself as a pro-people party. Thanking people of Arunachal, he urged them to vote for BJP so that it continued working for them.

He said that it was because of BJP which has given the chance to bring Arunachal on the rail map for the first time after seven decades of independence. The task to connect Arunachal Pradesh with Delhi has happened only seven decades later.

PM said the Namdar couldn’t fathom that India was progressing, its scientists were making the country proud worldwide, as they believed in mocking efforts put in by those who serve the country.

The State of Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. Elections in Assam will happen in three phases during the first, second and the third phase of polling. The dates of polling in Assam will be April 11, April 18 and April 23. The counting of votes will be held on 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More