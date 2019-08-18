PM Narendra Modi: PM Narendra Modi said that that there is no better time to be young than now. He said that it was a matter of great happiness that Bhutan's young scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching their country's own small satellite.

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the students in Bhutan to work hard and take their nation to new heights. Addressing students of the Royal University in capital Thimphu, PM Modi said that that there is no better time to be young than now. He said that it was a matter of great happiness that Bhutan’s young scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching their country’s own small satellite.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, hoped that many among the gathering will be scientists, engineers and innovators in future who will work for the betterment of Bhutan. He was received by the Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering at the Paro International Airport on Saturday and will return to India on Sunday evening. The visiting Indian premier stated that Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion.

Highlighting the country’s development in the healthcare and communications sectors, PM Modi said that the world’s largest healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat was launched in India, which offers health assurance to 500 million Indians. He also asserted that the cheapest data connectivity was in India which is empowering a large section of the population.

PM Modi maintained that both India and Bhutan are not close due to the geography but the history, culture and traditions have created deep bonds between the national. On his welcome by the children in Bhutan, he said that he will never forget the smiles of children who lined the streets to welcome him.

