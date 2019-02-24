During the interim Budget this year, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given to the farmers holding cultivable land up to two-hectares land to all selected 12 crores families in three quarterly instalments

PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. During the interim Budget this year, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given to the farmers holding cultivable land up to two-hectares land to all selected 12 crores families in three quarterly instalments.

A senior agriculture ministry official said that the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers will be transferred today itself in Gorakhpur. Another one crore farmers will be benefitted by the scheme within 2-3 days.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister announced that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched from Gorakhpur. It’s a scheme that will boost the self-esteem of across one crore farmers of India, wrote PM. Further, he specified that the scheme will bespeak NDA’s unhesitating commitment to farmer welfare and the speedy decision making of the scheme that has announced on 1st February this year has become a reality in such a short traverse. This is the new working strategy of new India.

Tomorrow’s launch of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi demonstrates two things: NDA's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare. Speedy decision making- a scheme announced on 1st February has become a reality in such a short span. This is the new work culture of New India! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2019

Tomorrow is a historic day! The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched from Gorakhpur. This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2019

This programme is part of the government’s effort to resolve all agricultural problem, caused by lower sales industries to increase their production of foodgrains, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton and horticulture crops. To provide assured income support from the government, the Union agriculture ministry stated this in an official statement on Saturday. The approximate number of the families is yet not revealed that who all would be befitted by this scheme but said that the income support will be transferred directly into the bank accounts in three equal halves by instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

